Sioux Falls Kindergartners Help Kids In The Hospital Through Artwork

SIOUX FALLS – A couple classes from Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School took a field trip to the Sanford Castle today.

They drew pictures that will be hung up in the Sanford Castle. There are five different outdoor themes for the pictures including, “enchanted forest”, “deep blue waters”, and “wide windy prairie.”

The artwork gives sick children something to look at and enjoy while they are staying at Sanford.

“I think that’s going to really help out with the kids who are in the hospital knowing that other kids are thinking about them and wishing them well. And then these kids knowing that they did something that’s potentially going to uplift a child in the hospital. It’s kind of a win-win,” said Jessie Park the Sanford Arts Program Coordinator.

The 10 best drawings from the five themes will be put on display in the Castle and the rest of the art will be given to the patients.