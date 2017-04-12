Study: Outdoor Recreation An Economic Boom In South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A recently released study shows that outdoor recreationists contributed more than $1.9 billion worth of economic activity in South Dakota between October 2015 and October 2016.

The study commissioned by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department says recreational activity supported nearly 18,400 jobs, generating more than $534 million worth of income to state residents.

The department found that hunters spent more than $682.7 million and that anglers spent over $271.3. Trappers, wildlife viewers and boaters were also big spenders.

The Capital Journal reports that marketing and analytics firm Southwick Associates conducted the study. Nearly 35 percent of those surveyed were South Dakota residents, while 65 percent were nonresidents.