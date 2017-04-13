Authorities: Guns Stolen In Home Burglary Found In Pine Trees

SIOUX FALLS – Authorities say it was a child that led them to several guns that were stolen in a string of burglaries earlier this week. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a child found a gun in a case in the 1900 block of south Queens Avenue on Tuesday.

That led authorities to three other guns stashed in a pine tree in that same area last night. The sheriff’s office believes that the guns, credit cards, and other property were taken from several home burglaries in Minnehaha and Lincoln County.

The credit cards were used to purchase items at numerous Sioux Falls businesses, including CO2 rifles. Two men, Anthony Beck and Aaron Swenson, were arrested on burglary, grand theft and possession of methamphetamine.

Three others were arrested at the Red Rock Inn for possession of stolen property.

“Now they’re just tossing guns out in residential areas where kids were walking back and forth and go to school,” said Capt. Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Gearman says they’re happy to get the guns off the street, which isn’t always the outcome in these types of cases.

He warns gun owners to be responsible, to lock them up or keep them hidden so there’s no chance of them being stolen. It’s also a good idea to write down serial numbers so if they are stolen you can get them back.