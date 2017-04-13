Easter Craft: “Mischievous Bunny” with Hood Magazine April 13, 2017 Adel Toay Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmailSIOUX FALLS – The Easter bunny hops through town in just a few days and Hood Magazine has a fun way to get your kids involved. Steff and the crew join us today. Related Post Police: Sioux Falls Man Arrested For Alleged Sexua... PAve Announces Building Repairs And Tentative Re-O... Winter Weather In February Challenges South Dakota... Golf Courses Opening Back Up For The Season