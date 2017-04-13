Fire Rescue Demonstrates Dangers Of Smoke

South Dakota Has Had Two Cases Of Fatal Smoke Inhalation This Year

In February, fire officials say a Sioux Falls woman died due to smoke inhalation.

They noticed there wasn’t a smoke alarm present in the home.

Two weeks ago, smoke inhalation also claimed the lives of five children in Spearfish when a home went up in flames.

Tyler Tjeerdsma, a Sioux Falls Fire Inspector, said smoke is the primary cause of death during structure fires.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue believes talking about smoke inhalation doesn’t always send a clear picture.

That’s why Tjeerdsma said they’re showing what can happen.

On Thursday, Sioux Falls Fire put on a demonstration in a home to show the impact of smoke spreading through a home.

“That’s the whole reason we’re doing this. We want to make sure families are safe,” said Tjeerdsma.

One example of a potentially life-saving difference is whether a bedroom door is open or closed.

“What that bedroom door does for you is it’s actually a fire barrier, smoke barrier for you. The fire might be out in the hallway, but that door is going to block all that smoke from getting in, all of that heat,” said Tjeerdsma.

Monitors were used to show the difference in temperature in the rooms as well as varying levels of carbon monoxide.

Tjeerdsma said with smoke in a room, a few feet can be the difference between life and death.

“Smoke is going to rise, then it’s going to bank down and it’s going to get low. If you stand up at five foot, you might actually be in smoke, dangerous gases. That’s why we always say to crawl, get low when you get out,” said Tjeerdsma.

The room that kept the door closed was clear and safe at the end of the ten minute demonstration.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they are planning on showing more demonstrations in the future.