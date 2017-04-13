Four Guilt-Free Easter Egg Recipes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Before you start your Easter weekend, the Fit Chic Annie Mello has some creative ways to put a healthy spin on your Easter brunch.

For a portable meal option, Mello likes to make egg cupcakes. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together as many eggs as desired with either peppers, cooked bacon or both! Pour into a lined muffin pan and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes. If you have leftovers, they are easy to freeze. To reheat, throw them in the microwave for about a minute and a half.

Mello says the best way to get kids to eat their food is to get them involved in making it. She suggests giving them sliced veggies so they can make a face or “egg family” on their fried or hard-boiled eggs.

For a healthy twist on a crowd-pleasing egg salad, Mello suggests her “Egg Salad Nests.” To make these chop up some hard-boiled eggs and add non-dairy mayo, chive, onion and garlic. This carb-free meal is best served on a bed of lettuce.

