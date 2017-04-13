Great Plains Zoo To Welcome Koalas For Summer 2017

SIOUX FALLS – Two very cute and unusual animals will call the Great Plains Zoo home for the next several months. The Great Plains Zoo announced today that two male Koalas will be on temporary exhibit, available for viewing during the summer of 2017.

The two Koalas, Moki and Burra, are on loan from the San Diego Zoo and will be a part of the Zoo’s “Koala Wilds” exhibit, open from May 13 through Labor Day. The Koalas can be viewed daily, free with Zoo admission.

“We are excited to welcome Koalas to this part of the country,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo. “It will give our visitors the rare opportunity to learn about these unique animals and to see them up-close. The Koalas won’t be here for long, so they will be a must-see exhibit for families this summer.”

Koalas are native to the eucalyptus forests of southeastern and eastern Australia, and they are an uncommon animal found in zoos. Only 10 zoos in the United States care for Koalas, with the closest zoo in Ohio.

“San Diego Zoo’s Koala Loan Program allows thousands of people to observe and enjoy these unique animals,” said Chris Hamlin-Andrus, Koala Education & Program Manager at the San Diego Zoo. “It’s rare for Koalas to be on exhibit at a zoo the size of the Great Plains Zoo, and I’m so glad the children and families of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area will have this unique opportunity all summer.”