Jackrabbits Equestrian season ends at Nationals

SDSU falls to South Carolina at Equestrian Nationals

WACO, Texas – The South Dakota State equestrian team lost to South Carolina, 15-1 in the first round of the NCEA National Championship on Thursday at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas.

“Today was a tough loss but I’m proud of the team for making it to nationals this year,” head coach Ellie Wilkins said. “We’ve competed against some great opponents and can’t wait to see what we can do next year.”

Mariah Wright scored the lone point for the Jacks defeating Bailey Walters, 132.5-127, improving to 8-4 on the season in Reining.

Six Jackrabbit seniors closed out their collegiate-career competing at nationals for the first time. Natalie Howard, Nicole Harvey, Victoria Johnson, Nicole Siebold, Kelsey Swainston and Blair Julia Wright will go down in program history for being the first team to compete at nationals since crowning one overall champion.

SDSU closes the season going 3-9 overall and 1-3 in the United Equestrian Conference.