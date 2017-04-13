Plan Would End Utilities Tax That Funds Iowa Energy Research

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Republican lawmakers are considering whether to eliminate a tax on utilities that has long funded energy and environmental research centers at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa.

A draft plan circulated Thursday proposes ending in 2022 an assessment on utilities that raises about $5 million annually for the Iowa Energy Center at ISU and the Center for Global and Regional Environmental Research at Iowa.

Lawmakers enacted the tax on the revenues of gas and electric utilities in 1990. Eighty-five percent of the assessment goes to the Iowa Energy Center, which promotes energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The Iowa Energy Center would be transferred from ISU to the Iowa Economic Development Authority and given a far more industry-friendly mission. About a dozen university employees would be laid off.

Democratic Sen. Bill Dotzler says he worries the centers will go away once their funding stream ends.