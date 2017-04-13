Sioux Falls’ Sister City Postdam, Germany, Lord Mayor Jakobs Visiting

SIOUX FALLS – Lord Mayor Jann Jakobs of Sioux Falls’ sister city Potsdam, Germany, will visit Sioux Falls from September 6–11, 2017. A group of ten Potsdam community leaders will tour Sioux Falls, learn more about our great city, and attend the annual Germanfest celebration.

“I am so thrilled to host Lord Mayor Jakobs and other friends from Potsdam this September and know our citizens will do everything they can to make this one memorable visit,” says Mayor Mike Huether.

The Steuben-Schurz-Society based in Frankfurt, Germany, named Potsdam and Sioux Falls the most active German-American sister cities relationship in 2016. The award is in recognition of the two cities’ work to stimulate and strengthen future cooperation between Germany and America.

In June 2014, Mayor Huether and First Lady Cindy Huether visited Potsdam to represent Sioux Falls and spoke at a christening service for a new streetcar named “Sioux Falls.”

The first official sister cities agreement between Potsdam and Sioux Falls was signed by Sioux Falls Mayor Jack White two weeks before German reunification on October 3, 1990. In 2008, Sioux Falls partnered with Newry & Mourne of Northern Ireland to become a second sister city.

Dozens of exchanges have taken place. Some visitors have included medical students, veterinary students, nurses, high school and college students, teachers, and business groups. At the core of all sister cities relationships is an agreement, signed by the Mayors of each city, reflecting their mutual commitment to building bridges between governments, businesses, and individuals.