Serving Up Springtime At Crave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The best restaurants in Sioux Falls are serving up their best for the Downtown Sioux Falls’ Restaurant Week. Crave is staying busy with reservations as guests try their limited edition menu.

Head Chef Alex from Crave says even though Crave is a chain, he still got to design every recipe for Restaurant Week. He says he was inspired by the seasons changing, so he opted for light, fresh ingredients. Guests can try out their special Restaurant Week menu through Saturday, April 15 for $30 per person, before tip. Reservations are strongly encouraged. To book a table, click here.

Crave’s Restaurant Week menu includes:

Appetizers

Mozzarella Eggroll:

Mozzarella cheese wrapped in a wonton wrapper, fried to perfection. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

-or-

Pork Tostadas:

Crisp tortillas layered with verde sauce, shredded pork, and cheese.

Entrees

Verde Chicken:

Chicken served with house made verde sauce, served with a side of jasmine coconut rice with fresh corn salsa.

-or-

Lean Green Cucumber Roll:

Riceless sushi roll; you’ll find tuna, salmon, yellowtail, escolar, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and romaine lettuce in a cucumber shell. Finished with a sweet vinaigrette sauce.

Dessert

Mini Tres Leche:

Crave’s take on the classic Spanish dessert; white cake soaked in three types of milk.

For more information on Crave, watch the video above. To see their full menu, click here.