Students Go Deep Underground To Learn About Science

LEAD, S.D. (AP) – Students from around South Dakota are going deep underground to learn answers to some of the most challenging science questions.

The Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead has a Dakota Digital Network connection so researchers and others can connect with classrooms from deep beneath the earth.

The Sanford lab is a former gold mine which closed in 2001. The owners later donated the property to South Dakota for used as an underground lab.

The Aberdeen American News says Through the facility’s education and outreach program, any classroom, big or small, can engage in experiments. Through the digital connection, lab educators are able to take students to rooms where experiments are being conducted in a way that wouldn’t be possible if a whole classroom was physically on site.