Surveillance Video Catches Man Taking Off With Purse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman is encouraging others to be more aware of their surroundings, after her purse that was sitting right next to her was stolen earlier this week.

The incident happened at the 18th Amendment Neighborhood Bar.

And was caught on video surveillance footage.

The footage is clear.

It shows a man at the front bar, grabbing a purse then trying to put it under his shirt before heading for the door.

“It was sitting right next to me on the chair so when I looked over and somebody was already sitting on the chair I thought, oh my gosh where’s my purse,” says Donelle Wulf.

But to Wulf, the fact that someone was able to take her personal possessions, which included her social security card, cell phone, keys and glasses, in the middle of the afternoon is a bit murky.

“You would think someone wouldn’t take it knowing we were out in the open,” says Wulf. “But he did.”

“Things like this don’t really happen around here,” agrees 18th Amendment General Manager Josh Gulseth.

To help, Gulseth posted the video on the restaurants Facebook page.

“I had general managers from other bars reaching out saying he’s been here, I might know a little bit about him, it was quick that we started to get information about him,” says Gulseth.

“I even got messages from strangers saying ‘hey I’m really sorry this happened to you, I hope they catch him, I hope you find your purse’,” adds Wulf.

Wulf says the responses are encouraging, even though the situation isn’t.

“There are bad guys out there that are going to take advantage of you anywhere you’re at.”

This is why she says there’s a big takeaway here – “I hope that women really look to see where they’re setting their purse, be aware of your surroundings,” she says.

Sioux Falls Police say that’s all you can do to prevent incidents like this from happening.

“There’s a lot of theft that happens, and most of it happens to people that could be just too trusting and maybe just don’t think it will happen to them,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

Sioux Falls Police say they do know who the man is in the video.

But he has not yet been arrested.

The department is waiting for the arrest warrant to go through the State’s Attorney’s Office first.

Wulf says she will likely not get her purse back.

Police believe the man ditched the purse after going through the items inside.