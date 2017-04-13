Target Field Operators Consider Ballpark Suite Use

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Ballpark Authority are considering whether to bar their family and friends from using its publicly-owned suite at Target Field.

The policy change to be taken up Thursday seeks to avoid the controversy that arose over suite use at U.S. Bank Stadium, first reported by the Star Tribune in November.

The state legislative auditor investigated and found the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority’s use of suites for friends, family and public officials was an ethical violation. MSFA Chairwoman Michele Kelm-Helgen and executive director Ted Mondale resigned as a result.

The MBA is expected to vote to set aside its suite exclusively for charities.