Tech Tip Today: Saving A Voicemail

Tech Tango Today

Jill sent in – how do a save voicemail messages?

Maybe you want to save a voicemail from an aging parent or a silly message from a child. To keep it for a long time you should copy the message to a new location in the event your phone is lost or damaged.

To save a vm message on an iPhone go to the message and tap the share icon. From there you can email the message to yourself, save it on Dropbox or other cloud services. You can even share it on social media. This is free and easy.

Android users can use an online service such as voicemailsforever which costs about $19.99. This service works with most carriers as saves messages as an mp3 file.

I’m Francie Black with your Tech Tip Today. For more great tips visit techtangotoday.com