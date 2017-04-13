USD’s Derek Miles To Be Presented With Olympic Bronze Medal

Adel Toay
Share This:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) – The University of South Dakota says assistant track and field coach Derek Miles will be presented an Olympic bronze medal after a Ukrainian pole vaulter was disqualified from the 2008 Olympics for violating anti-doping rules.

The university says the ceremony for Miles, who originally placed fourth in the event, will be held Monday.

The International Olympic Committee said in November that re-analysis of Ukrainian pole vaulter Denys Yurchenko’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for a banned substance. Yurchenko lost his bronze medal.

Miles, Sen. John Thune and U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun are to speak at the event.

Miles is a three-time Olympian, competing in 2004, 2008 and 2012. He has been with the University of South Dakota track and field program for 14 years.

Related Post

USD Student Practicing Her Wave, Will Appear On Fl...
Huge Run Gives Coyotes The Win
Tuesday, March 14th 10 P.M. Sportscast
Warm Weather Takes Summit League Celebration Outsi...

You Might Also Like