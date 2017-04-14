Avera Works To Fill Jobs While Sioux Falls’ Unemployment Rate Stays Low

SIOUX FALLS – Avera’s new medical campus slated to go up on Louise Avenue will generate jobs, both in healthcare and in building the facility. Right now Avera employs about 7,000 people with hundreds of openings on a daily basis. But the number of jobs that the Avera Campus on Louise will create is still unknown.

Avera expects a lot of its existing staff to relocate to the new campus. Administrators recruit constantly on social media, at career fairs, and colleges. They even talk to high schoolers and grade schoolers about healthcare jobs.

“In addition to that we look at sign on bonuses. We look at relocation bonuses. We do a lot of scholarships for people entering the healthcare field. These are all tactics used to recruit into the growing positions we have,” said Lynne Hagen an Avera Human Resources Officer.

Building the new campus starts this fall which will employ 600 to 1,200 construction workers.