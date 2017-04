Adventures With Ahtra: Buns-N-Guns Challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Swimsuit season is quickly approaching, so CPM Fitness is issuing a “Buns-N-Guns Challenge” to get people ready for the beach. The owners of CPM, Chris and Annie Mello say from April 17 to May 14, whoever attends the most workout classes will win either a month of free membership or $100 cash.

