Annual Vigil Against The Death Penalty Gathers At S.D. Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS – Every good Friday for over the past 20 years, a group of people have gathered in front of the South Dakota State Penitentiary to pray for the end of the death penalty.

The group is made up of people from several denominations and faiths to pray for inmates currently on death row. The group also extends prayers to all inmates currently incarcerated.

The group believes life in prison without parole sends a more powerful message of rehabilitation, rather than killing.

“We realize that horrible crimes have been committed but to kill these prisoners, the three that are on death row here, is actually doing the same thing they did. So, we are creating more victims, they have families too,” said Denny Davis the Director for Alternatives to Death Penalty group.

The group also prays for the victim’s families, shared messages of hope and offers those on hand to sign a declaration of life.