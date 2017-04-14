Augustana Squeezes Out A Walkoff Win

Vikings Win First Game 2-1 But Drop Finale 6-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana and Minnesota-Duluth gave baseball fans quite the show during a doubleheader on Friday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

In game one the two teams played extra innings, with Sam Baier’s squeeze bunt bringing home Riley Johnson in the 9th inning for a walkoff 2-1 victory over the Bulldogs. Despite homeruns from Patrick O’Donnell and Rafael Eigenmann the Vikings fell in the second game 6-3.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!