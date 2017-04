Baby Bison Born At Blue Mounds State Park

1/4

2/4

3/4



4/4

LUVERNE, MN – Another sign of spring: The first baby bison was born at Blue Mounds State Park near Luverne, Minnesota this week.

Park officials say they believe the bison gave birth to the calf on Tuesday. It’s the first birth of the season.

Visitors will be able to see the calf in person during an event on May 6th at Blue Mounds State Park.