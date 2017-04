Police Schedule Saturation Patrol; Extra Officers Patrolling Saturday Night

SIOUX FALLS – Police will be saturating the streets of Sioux Falls this weekend looking for violations. Police will have 14 extra officers out on patrol tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will not only be looking for impaired drivers, but speeding, seat belt and other traffic violations.

During this shift, police say they have about 20 officers on patrol throughout the city, so adding 14 more is a significant amount.