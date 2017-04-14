Cue’s Dominance Helps USD Split With NDSU

Coyotes Beat Bison 1-0 After Falling 8-0 In Opener

FARGO, N.D.—South Dakota managed one run Friday, but that is all senior pitcher Rachel Cue needed to help the Coyotes earn a doubleheader split with North Dakota State at Ellig Sports Complex. Cue allowed four hits and struck out four in blanking the Bison 1-0 in game two. North Dakota State took the opener 8-0.

Cue (5-8) tossed her second shutout of the season and the 12th of her collegiate career. She bested her counterpart, Jacquelyn Sertic, the reigning Summit League Pitcher of the Year, by scattering four singles, only one of which left the infield. Cue struck out Bre Beatty with the tying run on second for the final out of the game.

Cue has pitched three consecutive seven-inning complete games within the last week. She has allowed three runs and struck out 17 against three walks in those 21 innings.

The Coyotes (14-25, 5-6 Summit) scored in the fourth inning when Jamie Holscher laced a base hit to left center and came around to score on Shelby Keil’s two-out double. It was the team-leading 10th double of the season for Keil. Holscher was 3-for-3 in game two and stole her first base of the season.

North Dakota State left fielder Stephanie Soriano was 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times in game one, and second baseman Zoe Stavrou added two hits and four RBIs. The Bison (18-24, 5-3) outhit USD 12-3 in the opener.

Sophomore pitcher KK Leddy (6-6) struck out four and walked none to get the win. She worked out of a first and third situation with no outs in the second to preserve the shutout, and the Bison offense rewarded her with four runs in the second to open up a 5-0 lead.

The rubber match of the series is Sunday at 11 a.m.