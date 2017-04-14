Devin Clark Seeking A KC Masterpiece Saturday

Fights Jake Collier Tomorrow In Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’ll be a big weekend for Sioux Falls native Devin Clark as he takes to the Octagon for his third professional fight in the UFC. The Brown Bear will fight Jake Collier tomorrow in Kansas City shortly after 3 PM.

It was just over a year ago that Devin suffered his first professional loss to Alex Nicholson in front of his hometown Sioux Falls crowd at the Premier Center. But on December 3rd he bounced back with a unanimous decision against Josh Stansbury in the Ultimate Fighter finale.

It’s all part of a journey Devin hopes will one day end with a championship belt.