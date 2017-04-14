JCPenny Pushes Back Liquidation & Closure Dates; 138 Stores Closing July

SIOUX FALLS – JCPenney is postponing its liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores. It turns out those locations have seen better-than-expected sales since the company announced they would be closing them.

Liquidation now begins May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally scheduled and the new closure date is July 31st.

That is about six weeks later than JCPenney had planned. The South Dakota stores closing are in the Yankton Mall, the Palace Mall in Mitchell, the Watertown Mall and the Northridge Plaza in Pierre.