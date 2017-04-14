“The Last Supper” Comes to Life at Faith Temple Church

Sioux Falls Church reenacts famous painting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One of Leonardo Da Vinci’s most famous paintings, “The Last Supper,” came to life in Sioux Falls Friday evening.

The Faith Temple Church has been reenacting the scene for nearly 40 years in the days leading up to Easter.

“It’s such a very humble honor,” said Jeff Reinke. “I think that every time that we’re doing this, and after the performance is done that how humble I feel to portray our savior.”

Reinke has been playing the role of “Jesus” at Faith Temple Church’s “Living Last Supper” for the last four years.

“It marked the last evening that Jesus was with his disciples,” he said.

While Jesus is the one at the center of the table, the disciples are the center of the show.

“What we really want to portray [to the audience] is the things that they don’t really know about the disciples. Simon, Peter or John you know, the bible doesn’t talk a lot about what their last days were like so to find out in the end is amazing. That’s my favorite part!” said Mike Cole, who portrayed “Doubting Thomas.”

Each disciple sitting at Jesus’ table has their turn to share their piece.

“During the drama, you come to the place where you feel like the disciple and you feel, ‘Could I be the betrayer?’ Because that’s what the picture is about,” said Pastor Jeff Hayes. “The picture is about the moment Jesus announces that he’s going to be betrayed.”

Pastor Hayes has been a part of the production since its debut in 1979.

“I’m ‘Simon the Zealot,’ I’m the person that’s looking the wrong way. ‘Simon the Zealot’ was a revolutionary, and a hot- headed, blood thirsty revolutionary.”

While they put on the show, the actors say they’re the ones who get to watch a special performance from the audience sitting in the pews.

“They’re always moved by what they see. I think there’s just a Holy Spirit there, in the sanctuary, and people are just touched and changed. And people come back every year but for the ones that see it for the first time, it’s wonderful to watch them,” said Pastor Hayes.

The Living Last Supper will celebrate its 40th anniversary at Faith Temple Church next year.

The actors say they don’t plan to stop the production any time soon.