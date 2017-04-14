Sioux Falls Police Arrest Man After Assaulting, Raping Girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS – A Sioux Falls man was arrested on rape and assault charges after police say he raped his girlfriend once he was released from jail after assaulting her.

Police say Demarcus Bethany, a 26-year-old from Sioux Falls, strangled his girlfriend on March 31st but couldn’t find him to take him into custody. Later that night Bethany returned and an argument began leading him to assault his girlfriend again.

Bethany was arrested but later released with a no contact order. Police say once Bethany was released he started contacting his girlfriend through apps, texting, and calling, trying to mend the relationship and put blame of his arrest on her.

On April 3rd Bethany was able to convince her to come to the Red Rock Hotel where he was staying and he then raped her.

She left immediately but didn’t make a report until Thursday, April 13th.

Police arrested Bethany on 2nd degree rape, aggravated assault, simple assault domestic, and violation of a no contact order charges.