Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold In Pierre Worth $50,000

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Powerball ticket sold in Pierre is worth $50,000.

South Dakota lottery officials say the ticket matched four of five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 8, 14, 61, 63 and 68, with the Powerball 24 and Power Play 2.

The odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in about 913,000.