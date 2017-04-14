Preparing for Easter Sunday at Hy-Vee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The street construction of South Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls hasn’t stopped customers from getting their last minute groceries for Easter Sunday. Today we stopped by Hy-Vee to find out the best way to prepare for the holiday weekend.

With Easter just around the corner, for a lot of customers, Hy-Vee is the place to go to get groceries for that special dinner. One customer, said she looks forward to being able to have most of the family over for the Holiday.

“I do most of the cooking and I’m expecting family to come for the weekend and we’re gonna do Easter and a Birthday cake for our little 3 year old grandchild,” said a Hy-Vee regular, Ruth Langner.

Out of all the cooking going on this weekend, the Executive Chef at the South Louise Hy-Vee, Scott Teal said, Ham is the most popular entree for Easter. He said it’s because ham is easy to cook and it’s a versatile protein. So, what’s the best way to prepare ham?

“I personally like to go ahead and score it like this. We’ll put some brown sugar on it and then spike it with some cloves. It looks like it comes right from a cookbook,” said Teal.

Preparing a large meal can take a lot of work, but Chef Scott says it’s important not to go overboard.

“To be able to relax and enjoy it. So give yourself a little bit of preparation time and have a plan for what you want to do. It doesn’t have to be exorbitant or crazy,” said Teal.

Like many, Ruth Langner will be busy prepping for this holiday weekend but will also be making many new memories with her family.

Langner said, “It’s just a busy time but looking forward to Spring and Easter.”

Chef Scott said, if you have leftover ham after the holiday, he recommends using it to make omelets, chef salad, or ham and bean soup.