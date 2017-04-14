Scoreboard Friday, April 14th

Scores for Friday, April 14, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 14TH, 2017

NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round-Game 2
St. Louis 1, Wild 1 (*2nd Period, STL Leads Series 1-0)

MLB
Twins 1, Chicago White Sox 0 (*1st Inning)

NAHL
Robertson Cup Playoffs-Central Division Semifinals
Aberdeen 1, Minot 0 (*2nd Period)

Minnesota 3, Brookings 2

College Baseball
Western Illinois 7, SDSU 2

Augustana 2, UM-Duluth 1

UM-Duluth 6, Augustana 3

Minot State 7, Sioux Falls 6

Minot State 12, Sioux Falls 7

SMSU 4, Wayne State 3

Wayne State 4, SMSU 3

Northern State 11, Mary 0

Northern State 16, Mary 5

Winnipeg 12, Dakota State 7

Winnipeg 25, Dakota State 4

College Softball
NDSU 8, USD 0

USD 1, NDSU 0

Augustana 5, Northern State 4

Augustana 6, Northern State 2

SMSU 4, Mary 1

Mary 5, SMSU 2

Minot State 5, Sioux Falls 1

Minot State 4, Sioux Falls 2

Presentation 13, Dakota State 7

Presentation 11, Dakota State 0

Women’s College Tennis
Denver 7, SDSU 0

