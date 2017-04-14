Scoreboard Friday, April 14th
Scores for Friday, April 14, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 14TH, 2017
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st Round-Game 2
St. Louis 1, Wild 1 (*2nd Period, STL Leads Series 1-0)
MLB
Twins 1, Chicago White Sox 0 (*1st Inning)
NAHL
Robertson Cup Playoffs-Central Division Semifinals
Aberdeen 1, Minot 0 (*2nd Period)
Minnesota 3, Brookings 2
College Baseball
Western Illinois 7, SDSU 2
Augustana 2, UM-Duluth 1
UM-Duluth 6, Augustana 3
Minot State 7, Sioux Falls 6
Minot State 12, Sioux Falls 7
SMSU 4, Wayne State 3
Wayne State 4, SMSU 3
Northern State 11, Mary 0
Northern State 16, Mary 5
Winnipeg 12, Dakota State 7
Winnipeg 25, Dakota State 4
College Softball
NDSU 8, USD 0
USD 1, NDSU 0
Augustana 5, Northern State 4
Augustana 6, Northern State 2
SMSU 4, Mary 1
Mary 5, SMSU 2
Minot State 5, Sioux Falls 1
Minot State 4, Sioux Falls 2
Presentation 13, Dakota State 7
Presentation 11, Dakota State 0
Women’s College Tennis
Denver 7, SDSU 0