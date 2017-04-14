South Dakota Man Accused Of Assault With Knife, Television

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man is accused of assaulting a boy with a television and a knife.

The U.S. attorney’s office in South Dakota says 20-year-old Charles Gay faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Gay has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Gay in 2015 seriously injured a juvenile male with a knife and a television in Kyle, South Dakota. An attorney for Gay declined to comment.

If convicted, Gay faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, plus $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. A trial in the case is set for June.

Gay also is known as Charles Dean Mercado.