69th And Western Avenue Intersection Reconstruction Begins Monday

SIOUX FALLS – Beginning on Monday, West 69th Street (between Landau Circle and Western Avenue) and South Western Avenue (between Remington Place and 69th Street) will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction as work begins on the major intersection reconstruction project.

Work will include underground utility upgrades, widening 69th Street to four lanes with a center median from Landau Circle to Minnesota Avenue, widening Western Avenue to five lanes from Remington Place to south of 69th Street, and more.

During construction, traffic will be maintained along 69th Street and along Western Avenue at all times, with the exception of a short duration later this summer on Western Avenue south of 69th Street. Although traffic will be maintained, traffic delays are expected.

This $6.2 million project is expected to be fully open to traffic by late fall, with final completion scheduled for the spring of 2018. The prime contractor is D&G Concrete Construction Inc. of Sioux Falls.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling near the construction area and should consider alternate routes.