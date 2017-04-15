Augustana’s Parker Klitzke Wins NSIC Men’s Golf Championship

Mankato Wins Team Title

SMITHVILLE, Mo. – (Paradise Pointe – Par 72 – 6710 yards) – Minnesota State won its third straight NSIC Men’s Golf Championship as the Mavericks erased a two stroke deficit after round two and moved up three spots on the leaderboard to win by 13 strokes. The championship was played at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex in Smithville, Missouri, over the past three days. The Mavericks, which have now won seven of the last nine NSIC Men’s Golf Championships, shot a final round 291 to finish at 888, 13 strokes ahead of second place St. Cloud State (901). MSU had three golfers finish in the top-10, led by Ethan Kraus, who finished second at 1-over-par (70-72-75=217)

Augustana’s Parker Klitzke earned NSIC Medalist honors as he finished at 2-under-par for the championship. Klitzke, who shot a four-over-par 76 during a blustery round three, tied the NSIC Championship low round score with his 4-under-par round of 68 in round two. Klitzke (70-68-76=214) becomes the first Viking to earn NSIC Men’s Golf Medalist honors, as he led Augustana to a fifth place team finish.

Joining Klitzke and Kraus on the NSIC All-Tournament team were St. Cloud State’s David Scharenbroich (69-75-74=218 +2), Minot State’s Matthew Kreutz (72-73-75=220 +4) and MSU’s Kelton Schmitz (74-76-71=221 +5).