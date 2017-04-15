BLANKED! Augustana’s Jacob Blank No-Hits Duluth In Doubleheader Sweep

Vikings Win 2-0 & 10-3 Over Bulldogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana junior pitcher Jacob Blank might have the perfect name for a pitcher.

And so far all he’s done is toss blanks.

In the first game of a doubleheader with UM-Duluth, Blank no-hit the Bulldogs to lead Augustana to a 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon in college baseball action at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. Blank struck out nine and gave up his only baserunners on a pair of walks and a hit batter. With the victory Blank improves to 8-0 and has yet to allow an earned run in 43.1 innings pitched, all bests in Division Two. Zach Reeg homered in the second to put the Vikings ahead for good.

In game two the Viking bats busted out to give coach Tim Huber his 300th career win, a 10-3 victory over Duluth that completed the doubleheader sweep. Kris Ashland went 2-4 with two RBI and a homerun for the Augie offense.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights and hear from Blank!