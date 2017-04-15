Colman Gun Club Closes to the Public

The gun club is owned by the City of Colman

COLMAN, S.D.- The Colman Rod and Gun club has closed.

The Moody County Sheriff says due to continual upkeep and mess left behind by users, the city of Colman has closed the club to the public.

Televisions, computers, and furniture have been left on the premises. Tannerite shooting has also depleted a backstop to the point it has no longer been deemed safe.

The Moody County Sheriff states trespassing charges are likely for those who still try to enter the range.