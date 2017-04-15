Coyote Tennis Aces Rivalry Test With Jackrabbits

USD Defeats SDSU 6-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota tennis handed the South Dakota State Jackrabbits a 6-1 loss Saturday afternoon at the Match Pointe tennis facility. The win gives USD a 10-7 lead over SDSU in the South Dakota Showdown Series.

The Coyotes improved to 3-2 in the Summit League (7-14 overall). USD is now tied with Oral Roberts for the No. 2 spot in the Summit with one dual to go. South Dakota owns the tie breaker after beating Oral Roberts earlier this season. South Dakota State drops to 2-17 overall and 0-4 in the Summit.

“Great day and weekend for the team,” said USD tennis coach Brett Barnett. “We came in knowing we were in for a fight and SDSU played some great doubles matches. We fought and dug out a huge doubles point. After that, we relaxed and played some great singles. Middle of the lineup was huge today and all won quickly.

“We can’t be satisfied with this weekend and have to be ready to battle a tough Omaha team. We know if we win, we will lock up the No. 2 seed for the Summit League Championships.”

South Dakota got on the board first as the Coyotes won two of the three doubles matches. Yuliya Sidenko and Barbora Kollarova defeated Molly Crum and Elif Gabb in the No. 3 spot (6-1). The duo is undefeated in Summit League matches at 4-0. Overall they have won five straight matches in a row.

South Dakota State won the second doubles match as Iasmin Rosa and Morgan Brower beat Nanette Nylund and Anastasia Bondarenko in the No. 1 spot (6-3). USD clinched the doubles point and took a 1-0 lead as Ellie Burns and Hannah Wich knocked off Maria Laura Velazco and Emily Van Dijk in the No. 2 spot (7-6 (5-0)).

In singles play, the Jackrabbits tied up the dual as Rosa beat Burns by retirement in the No.1 spot. South Dakota won the rest of the singles matches in straight sets. Kollarova didn’t allow Velazco to score a point in the No. 3 spot (6-0, 6-0), Sidenko made it 3-1 Coyotes as she beat Brower in the No. 2 spot (6-0, 6-3) and Bondarenko clinched the dual for the USD as she defeated Crum in the No. 4 spot (6-0, 6-3).

South Dakota won the final two matches as the Coyotes defeated the Jackrabbits 6-1. Nylund beat Laura Romero in the No. 5 spot (6-3, 6-3) and Maria Pandya knocked off Elif Gabb in the No. 6 spot (6-3, 7-5).

South Dakota ends the regular season in Omaha, Neb., as the Coyotes take on Omaha Wednesday at 3 p.m.