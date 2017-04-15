Deadwood Sees 130 Percent Increase in Felony Drug Arrests

Fewer incidents of violent crime and no murders in 2016

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) – Though this city in western South Dakota saw fewer incidents of violent crime and no murders in 2016, it has seen a 130 percent increase in felony drug arrests.

Nearly 90 percent of felony drug arrests in Deadwood were tied to methamphetamine use and distribution. Deadwood police have already made 10 felony drug arrests in 2017.

Deadwood police chief Kelly Fuller says the legalization of marijuana in nearby states have driven down prices, causing drug cartels to shift their focus on meth distribution in rural areas.

Fuller says a full-time drug investigator started in the department in January and focuses on drug-related crimes and education, as well as cooperative communications with other local law enforcement agencies.