DEJA CUE: Coyotes Shut Out Bison Again To Take Series

Rachel Cue Works Another Complete Game Shutout In 7-0 Win

FARGO, N.D.—Christy Warnock homered, Camille Fowler drove in two runs and Rachel Cue shut down North Dakota State hitters for the second game in a row as the Coyotes won 7-0 Saturday at Ellig Sports Complex.

South Dakota (15-25, 6-6 Summit) took two out of three from the five-time defending Summit League champs, taking its first regular season series against the Bison at the Division I level. North Dakota State (18-25, 5-4 Summit) entered the series having won 28 of the last 31 against USD dating back to 2001. The Bison had not been shutout in back-to-back games in conference play since 2011.

Cue (6-8) backed up yesterday’s four-hit shutout by tossing a three-hitter with three strikeouts Sunday. She retired the side in order in the first inning and the fifth, and didn’t allow a runner to reach third until the sixth. Cue got shortstop Montana DeCamp to pop out to second with runners on second and third to end the threat.

Warnock’s homer to left in the third broke a scoreless tie, and Fowler capped a three-run fourth with a two-out single to center. Morgan Vasa’s infield single in the fifth made it 6-0 and Jessica Rogers squeezed home Fowler in the sixth for the final score of the game.

It was the third home run of the season for Warnock. Fowler was 3-for-9 in the series and is batting a team-high .475 in Summit play, third-best in the league. Rogers and third baseman Jamie Holscher finished with four hits each during the series.

South Dakota next begins a three-game series against IUPUI in Indianapolis next Saturday.