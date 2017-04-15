Devin Clark Defeats Jake Collier In UFC Kansas City

Sioux Falls Native Improves To 8-1 Professionally & 2-1 In UFC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Last July Sioux Falls native Devin Clark suffered a heartbreaking defeat in his UFC debut in front of hometown fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

On Saturday the shoe was on the other foot.

In a light heavyweight bout at UFC on Fox 24 in Kansas City, Missouri at the Sprint Center, Clark won a unanimous decision over Missouri native Jake Collier. It was Clark’s third fight in the UFC and 9th professionally. Clark is 2-1 in UFC fights and 8-1 overall with the victory.

