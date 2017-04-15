Scoreboard Saturday, April 15th
MLB
Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 0
IFL
Storm 55, Green Bay 33
NAHL
Robertson Cup Playoffs-Central Division Semifinals
Brookings 4, Minnesota 3 (*Final in OT, Series Tied 1-1)
Aberdeen 3, Minot 1 (*ABR Leads Series 2-0)
College Baseball
Western Illinois 8, SDSU 4
SDSU 13, Western Illinois 5
Augustana 2, Duluth 0 (*Jacob Blank Throws No-Hitter!)
Augustana 10, Duluth 3 (*300th Career Win For Tim Huber)
Mary 8, Northern State 5
Northern State 10, Mary 2
Midland 5, Northwestern 4
Midland 6, Northwestern 3
Morningside 10, Mount Marty 6
Dakota State 15, Winnipeg 14
Winnipeg 13, Dakota State 5
Valley City State 5, Presentation 0
Valley City State 7, Presentation 0
College Softball
USD 7, NDSU 0
Fort Wayne 12, SDSU 8
SDSU 3, Fort Wayne 1
Augustana 6, MSU-Moorhead 1
Augustana 7, MSU-Moorhead 2
Sioux Falls 6, Mary 5
Sioux Falls 8, Mary 6
Northern State 9, Wayne State 8
Northern State 10, Wayne State 2
Minot State 14, SMSU 5
SMSU 9, Minot State 7
Women’s College Tennis
USD 6, SDSU 1
Concordia 9, Mount Marty 0
Doane 9, Mount Marty 0
Men’s College Tennis
Concordia 9, Mount Marty 0
Doane 9, Mount Marty 0
Men’s College Golf
NSIC Championships
1. Mankato (888)
2. St. Cloud State (901)
5. Augustana (917)
8. Sioux Falls (939)
H.S. Baseball
McCook Central/Montrose 10, Tea 0
Winner/Colome 10, Todd Country 0
Garretson 8, Canton 1
Parkston/Ethan 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Brookings 19, Douglas 2