Scoreboard Saturday, April 15th

Scores for Saturday, April 15, 2017
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 15TH, 2017

MLB
Twins 6, Chicago White Sox 0

IFL
Storm 55, Green Bay 33

NAHL
Robertson Cup Playoffs-Central Division Semifinals
Brookings 4, Minnesota 3 (*Final in OT, Series Tied 1-1)

Aberdeen 3, Minot 1 (*ABR Leads Series 2-0)

College Baseball
Western Illinois 8, SDSU 4

SDSU 13, Western Illinois 5

Augustana 2, Duluth 0 (*Jacob Blank Throws No-Hitter!)

Augustana 10, Duluth 3 (*300th Career Win For Tim Huber)

Mary 8, Northern State 5

Northern State 10, Mary 2

Midland 5, Northwestern 4

Midland 6, Northwestern 3

Morningside 10, Mount Marty 6

Dakota State 15, Winnipeg 14

Winnipeg 13, Dakota State 5

Valley City State 5, Presentation 0

Valley City State 7, Presentation 0

College Softball
USD 7, NDSU 0

Fort Wayne 12, SDSU 8

SDSU 3, Fort Wayne 1

Augustana 6, MSU-Moorhead 1

Augustana 7, MSU-Moorhead 2

Sioux Falls 6, Mary 5

Sioux Falls 8, Mary 6

Northern State 9, Wayne State 8

Northern State 10, Wayne State 2

Minot State 14, SMSU 5

SMSU 9, Minot State 7

Women’s College Tennis
USD 6, SDSU 1

Concordia 9, Mount Marty 0

Doane 9, Mount Marty 0

Men’s College Tennis
Concordia 9, Mount Marty 0

Doane 9, Mount Marty 0

Men’s College Golf
NSIC Championships
1.  Mankato (888)

2.  St. Cloud State (901)

5.  Augustana (917)

8.  Sioux Falls (939)

H.S. Baseball
McCook Central/Montrose 10, Tea 0

Winner/Colome 10, Todd Country 0

Garretson 8, Canton 1

Parkston/Ethan 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Brookings 19, Douglas 2

You Might Also Like