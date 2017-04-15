Storm Dissipate The Blizzard

Sioux Falls Improves To 7-0 With 55-33 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm and Green Bay Blizzard will be seeing plenty of each other over the next month with the two teams meeting three times.

The Storm started things on a winning note with a 55-33 victory over the visiting Blizzard in the only game the two teams will play in Sioux Falls. With Saturday night’s victory the Storm are 7-0 on the year.

Lorenzo Brown keyed the Storm attack. Through the air he went 9-13 for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the ground attack with seven carries for 47 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.

The Sioux Falls defense sacked Green Bay quarterback Matt Behrendt six times and forced a pair of turnovers.

The two teams will meet again in Green Bay next week at 7 PM.

