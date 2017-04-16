Community Helps Restore Little Stone Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 130-year-old church in Sioux Falls has had some much needed renovations done, thanks to community support.

A GoFundMe account was created back in October to help restore the Little Stone Church’s entry way and remove an upward of 500 bats in the attic.

Since more than $16,000 dollars have been raised, Pastor Chad Ensz says those two projects are close to being finished.

The entryway now showcases the iconic sioux quartzite stone.

Before, it was covered by full plaster walls, which also had wood paneling on them.

And majority of the bats have exited the building through a couple circular nets.

“It takes a lot to keep a church like this in a really good condition,” says Pastor Ensz. “It is in good condition and even more now that we’ve got the bats on the way out. A lot of the work also keeps the church in pristine condition.”

Pastor Ensz says they’re not done yet.

They also want to restore the outside ramp to make the church more accessible, and take care of paint and chimney issues.

The church’s goal is to raise a total of $25,000 to complete these projects.