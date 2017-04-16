Coyotes Show Progress Under New Coach In Series Win At NDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Coyote softball team had an eye opening weekend in Fargo, taking two of three from perennial league champion North Dakota State. Rachel Cue cued the victories for USD with consecutive complete game shutout wins of 1-0 and 7-0.

It’s the first time NDSU has been shut out in consecutive games since 2011.

Suddenly the Coyotes are just three games back of first in the Summit League, and starting to get comfortable in their first year under new head coach Robert Wagner.

USD heads to Indianapolis next weekend for a three game set with 2nd place IUPUI.