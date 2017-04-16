Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village Invited to Become a Smithsonian Affiliate

If approved, Indian Village would become the third Smithsonian Affiliate in South Dakota

http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org/

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – The Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village museum in southeastern South Dakota has been invited to become a Smithsonian Affiliate.

While nothing has been finalized, the museum’s executive director Cindy Gregg says approval could happen by the end of May.

Benefits of becoming an affiliate include special traveling exhibits, Smithsonian artifact loans and public lectures by Smithsonian scholars. Museum members will automatically become members of the Smithsonian and be eligible for discounts in Smithsonian gift shops.

However, the program is not free and costs $3,000 annually to be a member. Gregg has approached the Davison County Commission for an annual donation to cover the cost of joining the program.

