Plenty Of Blank Spaces For Augie Hurler

Jacob Blank Leading Division Two With A 0.00 ERA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana’s Jacob Blank is living up to his last name, blanking almost every opponent he faces.

Yesterday the junior from Gretna Nebraska no-hit Duluth, striking out nine in a 2-0 win. On the year he’s worked 43 and a third innings and has yet to allow an earned run. His earned run average of 0.00 leads all of Division Two. On the season Blank has struck out 65 while walking just 12, posting a perfect 8-0 record.

And as we saw yesterday, Jacob will probably get even better as the weather gets warmer.

The Vikings host a mid-week doubleheader on Wednesday with SMSU beginning at 4 PM.