Police Say Man Dead After ATV Accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police say one man is dead after an ATV accident.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on West 37th Street and South Walts Avenue.

Police say initial investigation showed the man was driving east on west 37th street and according to witnesses lost control of the ATV.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. His name is not being released at this time pending family notifications.