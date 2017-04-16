Rescued Special Needs Cats Looking for Homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is looking for families for some rescued cats with special needs.

Over 20 cats were rescued from a home and have been with the society for months now.

There are multiple kittens and adults looking for a friend and a forever home.

The special needs of each cat vary, some do have teeth issues and may need extractions.

If you are interested in adopting one of the cats you will need to be pre-screened, a vet reference will be required; staff also asks you spend 20 to 30 minutes with the animal before making a decision.

As kitten season is coming up the organization hopes the public can keep the special needs cats in mind as well.

“Even though they are special needs cats; it’s hard to put a label on them like that. They are just animals like everybody else. They need homes just as much, if not more than the other cats due to those special needs, “says Humane Society Adoption Counselor CJ Bird.

To learn more about each cat you can visit the humane society website.