Washington Pavilion Looking For Votes To Win Grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Washington Pavilion is asking for the public’s help in getting selected for a community thrives grant.

The grant is sponsored by USA Today Network; it focuses in the areas of wellness, arts, and culture.

Each individual and organization was asked to a create a three-minute video on how they plan to make a difference in those areas.

In order to be selected the pavilion needs enough public votes to advance in the competition that awards two $50,000 and one $100,000 prize.

The pavilion says if they win they hope to share the arts with more rural South Dakota youth.

“What we are applying for, is the idea of bringing more rural students and schools into the pavilion for arts-based field trips opportunities and to provide some educational materials for their classrooms too. So off-site being able to do different art based activities that would connect them to a truly inspirational experience here at the pavilion,” says Washington Pavilion Director of the Community Learning Center Rose Ann Hofland.

You can cast one vote daily at http://act.usatoday.com/submit-an-idea/#/gallery/60406098 from now until May 12.