Animal Control Investigates Dog Bite Near Augustana

SIOUX FALLS – Animal Control responded to a dog bite that occurred at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 13th near Augustana University. A woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man with two leashed dogs approached her.

One dog, medium sized with gray hair, jumped up and bit the woman on her left arm. The other leashed dog may have been a Jack Russell Terrier. The man was described as white, heavy set, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and he was wearing sweat pants and a coat.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.