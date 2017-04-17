Assault, Rape Victim Appears In Court, Asks Judge To Keep Suspect Behind Bars

Judge Sets DeMarcus Bethany's Bond At $2,500

A Sioux Falls victim appeared in a Minnehaha County Courtroom Monday asking a judge not to release the man she says assaulted and raped her.

While in court, the victim told the judge that she’s ‘been living in hell’ since the incident occurred. She asked the court to not release her boyfriend 26-year-old DeMarcus Bethany from jail, fearing for her safety and that of her two daughters. The victim said coming before the judge was ‘the hardest thing she’s ever had to do’. She believes that Bethany will come after her again if given the opportunity. She told the judge that Bethany is a skilled manipulator.

Bethany is accused of strangling the victim earlier this month and later raping her at a Sioux Falls hotel. Bethany faces charges of 2nd degree rape, aggravated and simple assault, as well as violating a no contact bond.

The judge set his bond at a $2,500 cash only bond and ordered him again to have no contact with the victim.